Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar Pavilion Shines at Trade Fair

The Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar Pavilion earned the prestigious gold medal in the public communication and outreach category at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, 2024. This commendation was announced by markets regulator Sebi on Friday.

Collaborating with stock exchanges, depositories, and the mutual fund industry body AMFI, Sebi hosted the pavilion from November 14-27, 2024 at the trade fair. Their initiative aimed to enhance investor awareness through varied activities.

Over the 14 days, the pavilion featured expert talks, skits, and muppet shows designed to educate and caution the public about investment, particularly against illegal money schemes and scams. Sebi reported the educational outreach as a resounding success.

