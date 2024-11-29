Left Menu

Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar Pavilion Shines at Trade Fair

Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar Pavilion received a gold medal at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, 2024. The pavilion, organized by Sebi with stock exchanges and AMFI, focused on spreading investor awareness through engaging activities, including expert talks and skits, and warned against fraudulent schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:55 IST
The Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar Pavilion earned the prestigious gold medal in the public communication and outreach category at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, 2024. This commendation was announced by markets regulator Sebi on Friday.

Collaborating with stock exchanges, depositories, and the mutual fund industry body AMFI, Sebi hosted the pavilion from November 14-27, 2024 at the trade fair. Their initiative aimed to enhance investor awareness through varied activities.

Over the 14 days, the pavilion featured expert talks, skits, and muppet shows designed to educate and caution the public about investment, particularly against illegal money schemes and scams. Sebi reported the educational outreach as a resounding success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

