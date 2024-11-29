Supreme Court Stays Disproportionate Assets Case Against O Panneerselvam
The Supreme Court has stayed the disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, seeking Tamil Nadu Police's response. The Madras High Court had reinstated the case earlier this month, questioning a 2012 decision to suspend proceedings. The case relates to OPS's alleged wealth accumulation as revenue minister.
The Supreme Court on Friday put a temporary halt on the disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, requesting a response from the Tamil Nadu Police regarding his appeal against the Madras High Court's decision.
A bench consisting of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti sought explanations from the Tamil Nadu Police and the original complainants following the High Court's move to reinstate a case concerning OPS's alleged financial irregularities.
The controversy dates back to 2006, involving accusations against O Panneerselvam and his relatives for accumulating wealth beyond known income sources during his tenure as revenue minister. This case was previously dismissed in 2012 when OPS's party, AIADMK, was in power.
