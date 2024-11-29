Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Acts to Restore Farmer Rights Amid Grievances

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has introduced a resolution allowing farmers, whose lands were seized for projects post-1960, to reclaim their farmer status. This initiative aims to address grievances lodged during the SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program, ensuring affected farmers can procure land within three years after certification.

In a bid to address long-standing grievances, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has enacted a new resolution enabling the issuance of farmer certificates to those whose lands were appropriated for development projects. This move is in response to multiple complaints received during the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program, as detailed in a press release by the Chief Minister's Office.

The resolution ensures that concerned farmers who lost their farmer status due to the absence of proper certification since Gujarat's formation in 1960 are now eligible to apply for these certificates. Upon application, the Collector is tasked with verifying details and issuing the required certificate, empowering farmers to purchase land within three years of its issuance.

This proactive stance by CM Patel is aimed at remedying difficulties faced by farmers in reclaiming their agricultural status. The government previously allowed the purchase of land post-certificate issuance in a resolution dated August 26, 2009. The new directive provides clarification and guidance for the acquisition and reclamation process, effectively restoring the farmers' rights and improving their livelihood opportunities. By mandating that a certificate be granted within a year of application, the program demonstrates the government's commitment to resolving these issues promptly and efficiently.

