Left Menu

NHPC and GGGI Join Forces for Sustainable Energy Solutions

NHPC has partnered with Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to advance clean energy solutions, particularly in green hydrogen and sustainable financing. The MoU aims to explore innovative technologies, integrate renewable energy in agriculture, and align with India's climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:03 IST
NHPC and GGGI Join Forces for Sustainable Energy Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC has entered into an agreement with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to foster the development of clean energy solutions, specifically focusing on green hydrogen and sustainable financing strategies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized in Faridabad, as confirmed by the Ministry of Power. This collaboration is set to promote innovative energy solutions concentrating on agrivoltaics, green hydrogen, and sustainable financing methods.

The agreement is part of efforts by NHPC and GGGI to explore advanced technologies, integrate renewable energy with agricultural operations, and drive investments in green projects. This initiative supports India's broader climate objectives and renewable energy commitments under the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024