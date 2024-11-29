NHPC and GGGI Join Forces for Sustainable Energy Solutions
NHPC has partnered with Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to advance clean energy solutions, particularly in green hydrogen and sustainable financing. The MoU aims to explore innovative technologies, integrate renewable energy in agriculture, and align with India's climate goals under the Paris Agreement.
- Country:
- India
State-owned NHPC has entered into an agreement with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to foster the development of clean energy solutions, specifically focusing on green hydrogen and sustainable financing strategies.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized in Faridabad, as confirmed by the Ministry of Power. This collaboration is set to promote innovative energy solutions concentrating on agrivoltaics, green hydrogen, and sustainable financing methods.
The agreement is part of efforts by NHPC and GGGI to explore advanced technologies, integrate renewable energy with agricultural operations, and drive investments in green projects. This initiative supports India's broader climate objectives and renewable energy commitments under the Paris Agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Green Push: Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy by 2030
Charging Forward: Renewable Energy Revolution in India Highlighted by New Eco-Friendly Vehicles
KP Energy Limited Joins NSE, Leading India's Renewable Energy Transformation
India to Establish Task Force for Achieving 500 GW Renewable Energy Target by 2030
India Accelerates Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy Target: Task Force and Innovations Announced