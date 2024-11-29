NHPC and GGGI Join Forces for Sustainable Energy Solutions

State-owned NHPC has entered into an agreement with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) to foster the development of clean energy solutions, specifically focusing on green hydrogen and sustainable financing strategies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized in Faridabad, as confirmed by the Ministry of Power. This collaboration is set to promote innovative energy solutions concentrating on agrivoltaics, green hydrogen, and sustainable financing methods.

The agreement is part of efforts by NHPC and GGGI to explore advanced technologies, integrate renewable energy with agricultural operations, and drive investments in green projects. This initiative supports India's broader climate objectives and renewable energy commitments under the Paris Agreement.

