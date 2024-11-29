India's Global Outreach: New Support Centers for Women Abroad
The Women and Child Development Ministry has approved seven shelter-provisioned One Stop Centres in six countries to support distressed Indian women abroad. Additional centres without shelters in Toronto and Singapore have been endorsed by the Ministry of External Affairs, marking a significant global outreach effort.
- Country:
- India
The Women and Child Development Ministry has announced the approval of seven One Stop Centres with shelter provisions across six countries, aimed at assisting Indian women facing distress abroad.
According to Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, the Ministry of External Affairs proposed nine such centers, which have been greenlit by the Empowered Committee. These include seven centres offering shelter in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE, including two in Saudi Arabia (Jeddah and Riyadh).
Additionally, two non-shelter centres are to be established in Toronto and Singapore. This initiative showcases the commitment to providing global support for Indian women, with the Ministry of External Affairs opening a new budget line for these missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
