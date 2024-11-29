Left Menu

Gold Metals Shine Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices surged to Rs 79,400 per 10 grams in the national capital driven by strong local demand and positive global sentiment. Geopolitical concerns and market speculation over US Federal Reserve decisions have further buoyed the precious metal's appeal as a safe-haven investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices soared by Rs 700 to reach Rs 79,400 per 10 grams in the national capital, fueled by fresh buying from local jewellers and a firm overseas trend. The All India Sarafa Association reported this increase, noting that gold of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 78,700 just a day earlier.

Silver followed suit, climbing Rs 1,300 to settle at Rs 92,200 per kg, rebounding from a sharp drop. Traders highlighted a bullish market sentiment, crediting both a positive overseas trend and rising domestic demand for the surge, pushing gold and silver prices higher.

Market experts point to geopolitical concerns as a key factor driving safe-haven investments towards gold. Speculation about new US tariffs and anticipated moves by the US Federal Reserve, including potential interest rate cuts, are being closely watched by investors, reinforcing the precious metal's robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

