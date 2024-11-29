Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks Industrial Boost: Special Package Requested

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu met with Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi to request a special industrial package similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states. The discussion also covered restarting transport subsidies and enhancing industrial infrastructure to promote balanced regional development.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an important meeting held in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu urged Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to grant a special industrial package for the state. Sukhu emphasized the need for equitable development akin to packages provided to Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states.

Sukhu also advocated for the revival of a transport subsidy scheme aimed at offsetting the high logistical costs faced by hilly regions like Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted that such measures would significantly enhance industrial productivity and boost export capabilities.

Additionally, Sukhu requested the release of pending capital subsidies under the Industrial Development Scheme and expedited approvals for pending cases. The Union Minister, Piyush Goyal, responded positively, assuring that the concerns would be thoroughly examined and support extended where possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

