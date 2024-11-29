Left Menu

Peace Restored in Sambhal After Violent Clashes Over Mosque Survey

Order reestablished in Sambhal as Namaz prayers proceed peacefully following violence from a mosque survey. ASP Shrish Chandra and officials pledge no action without proof. A call for a Supreme Court-led probe emerges amid commitments to uphold law and order by the state government and the Samajwadi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:20 IST
Peace Restored in Sambhal After Violent Clashes Over Mosque Survey
Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Sambhal has returned to a state of normalcy as Namaz prayers were peacefully conducted across the district, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra confirmed on Friday. The tranquility comes on the heels of a recent violent outbreak that resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, including ones to police officers, following a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Both ASP Shrish Chandra and Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh conveyed that the district remains calm and that law enforcement is determined not to act without substantial evidence. "We always aimed for peace," Singh stated, acknowledging previous attempts at unrest, while vowing to apprehend and bring to justice the instigators behind the violence.

The call for a thorough investigation is growing, with Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman asserting the need for a Supreme Court judge-led committee to examine the stone-pelting incident. Amidst these developments, UP Governor Anandiben Patel has instituted a Judicial Inquiry Commission to probe the events, and Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya assured that measures are in place to uphold law and order, cautioning against any disturbances orchestrated by partisan forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

