Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Progress: A Firm Stand Against Terrorism

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, outlined a forward-looking developmental plan for the region, emphasizing a staunch commitment to eradicating terrorism from the Union Territory. In his address, Sinha highlighted significant progress achieved over the past four years and voiced optimism about Jammu and Kashmir's future as one of the country's most developed states.

Speaking at an event in Reasi, Sinha posed a thought-provoking question: "What kind of transformation do we want to see in Jammu & Kashmir in the coming decade?" He expressed confidence in ongoing developmental strides, projecting a future where Jammu & Kashmir ranks among India's developed regions. At the core of this vision, he stated, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive, prioritizing the Union Territory's holistic development and ensuring societal security.

Sinha also directed sharp criticism toward Pakistan, accusing it of consistently attempting to disrupt peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. "Our neighbor continues to try affecting our security," Sinha remarked, acknowledging the pivotal role of the armed forces, police, and the Central Reserve Police Force in guaranteeing stability. The Lieutenant Governor assured that the forces have full liberty to act, vowing that terrorism will be decisively crushed and eliminated.

Earlier, it was reported that LG Manoj Sinha terminated two government employees over alleged terror links, citing security concerns. Identified as Ab Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas, their cases were handled under article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, following detailed investigations by law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)