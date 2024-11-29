Left Menu

Embracing Emptiness: Abhay K's 'Shunyata' Exhibition Unveiled in New Delhi

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 'Shunyata' exhibition at New Delhi's National Museum, highlighting artist Abhay K's exploration of Buddhist emptiness. Showcasing profound impermanence through evocative paintings, the exhibition encourages a deeper understanding of humanity and peace, open until December 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:46 IST
Embracing Emptiness: Abhay K's 'Shunyata' Exhibition Unveiled in New Delhi
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the exhibition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, officially opened the much-anticipated 'Shunyata' exhibition at the National Museum, New Delhi, on Friday. Featuring the works of Indian artist and diplomat Abhay K, the exhibition delves into the Buddhist philosophy of 'Shunyata', meaning emptiness.

In his opening remarks, Minister Shekhawat underscored the global importance of Buddhist teachings amid today's geopolitical tensions. He commended Abhay K for capturing the profound wisdom of Buddha, urging the adoption of such principles in challenging times. The paintings offer viewers an invitation to embrace awakened consciousness.

The concept of 'Shunyata' suggests that all phenomena lack inherent existence, as beautifully demonstrated by Abhay K's work. His art draws inspiration from the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and the Heart Sutra, highlighting impermanence and life's transient nature. The exhibition runs until December 8, inviting public reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

