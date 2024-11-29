Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Family's Final Act in Parbhani

A school teacher from Latur, his wife, and daughter ended their lives by jumping before a train in Parbhani district. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon near a river bridge. The family was cremated in their hometown, where villagers expressed shock. The teacher's son-in-law had died earlier.

Tragedy on the Tracks: Family's Final Act in Parbhani
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Parbhani district, where a school teacher, his wife, and daughter took their lives by standing in front of a moving goods train, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m. near a bridge on the Godavari river in Dharkhed, close to Gangakhed town.

Identified as Masanaji Tudme (53), his wife Ranjana Tudme, and their daughter Anjali Tudme (22), the family resided in Kini Kadu, within Latur's Ahmedpur tehsil. Tudme worked as a school teacher at Mamata secondary school in Gangakhed. A large gathering attended their cremation in Kini Kadu on Friday, voicing their shock and sorrow. Tudme's son-in-law had died in an accident the previous year, according to local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

