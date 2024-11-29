Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Lucknow Furniture Factory; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a foam and furniture factory in Lucknow's Ghazipur area, leading to a swift response from local fire officials. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit. No injuries were reported, and nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:28 IST
Blaze Erupts at Lucknow Furniture Factory; No Casualties Reported
Lucknow CFO Mangesh Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A significant fire erupted at a foam and furniture factory in Lucknow's Ghazipur area on Friday evening, releasing ominous black fumes into the area.

Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar confirmed that the blaze started around 6:30 PM within the jurisdiction of the Ghazipur Police Station. Firefighters responded quickly, deploying multiple fire tenders to the scene. Although nearly subdued, efforts to fully extinguish the fire continue.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical fault, possibly a short circuit, as the cause. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The factory's proximity to residential buildings prompted an evacuation to ensure public safety. Further information is awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

