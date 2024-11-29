Blaze Erupts at Lucknow Furniture Factory; No Casualties Reported

A significant fire erupted at a foam and furniture factory in Lucknow's Ghazipur area on Friday evening, releasing ominous black fumes into the area.

Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar confirmed that the blaze started around 6:30 PM within the jurisdiction of the Ghazipur Police Station. Firefighters responded quickly, deploying multiple fire tenders to the scene. Although nearly subdued, efforts to fully extinguish the fire continue.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical fault, possibly a short circuit, as the cause. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The factory's proximity to residential buildings prompted an evacuation to ensure public safety. Further information is awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)