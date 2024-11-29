CBI Charges Five in Controversial RG Kar Medical College Financial Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a chargesheet on Friday tied to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Former Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh and four other individuals were named, signaling a significant step in the ongoing investigation, officials confirmed.

According to an official statement, charges were levied in the Special Judge, CBI Court, Alipore, on November 29. Involved parties include Dr. Sandip Ghosh, then-Principal; Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, then-House Staff; Biplab Singha, proprietor of M/s Maa Tara Traders; Suman Hazra, proprietor of M/s Hazra Medical; and Afsar Ali Khan, affiliated with M/s Eshan Cafe. The inquiry follows a directive from the Calcutta High Court regarding fiscal mismanagement at the institution.

Dr. Ghosh was scrutinized for alleged corruption after directives from the Calcutta High Court for a CBI-led investigation. Earlier, on August 26, the agency completed a second round of polygraph tests on Dr. Ghosh during the investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital.

The body of the victim was discovered in a seminar room on August 9, prompting nationwide demonstrations. Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested but claims false incrimination and alleged collusion against him by former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

On November 11, from a police van post-hearing, Roy vocalized claims of a conspiracy and threats from high-ranking officials. "Vineet Goyal orchestrated the entire setup, and I was framed," he asserted, implicating additional senior officers in his testimony.

