Boosting Tourism and Infrastructure: Uttarakhand's Vision for Development

Uttarakhand's tourism outlook received a fresh impetus as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for earmarking Yoganagari Rishikesh as one of India's top 40 tourist destinations. The initiative seeks to elevate India's tourism sector to international standards.

Under this ambitious scheme, Rishikesh is set to witness the construction of a state-of-the-art rafting base with an investment of Rs 100 crore. This project aims not only to revolutionize water sports but also to offer exhilarating experiences for tourists, thus positioning Rishikesh as a prime destination for adventure-seekers.

Furthering the state's infrastructure development, CM Dhami has sanctioned a sum of Rs 66.12 crore for road and bridge construction across Uttarakhand. This includes significant allocations for road improvements in various districts, ensuring connectivity and economic growth. The developments are poised to generate employment, fortify the region's economy, and align with the Chief Minister's commitment to statewide progress.

