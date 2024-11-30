Cyclone Fengal Unleashes Heavy Rains Across Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted ongoing intense rainfall for the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as Cyclone Fengal continues to impact the region. The state weather department predicts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours expected in select areas including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villuppuram.

In addition, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated spots in districts such as Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore, among others. Cyclone Fengal, currently tracking over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, is anticipated to cross the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline later today, accompanied by winds reaching up to 90 kmph.

Precautionary measures are in effect as coastal areas gear up for the storm's landfall. Authorities have advised against beach visits around Chennai and have closed tourist spots in Puducherry. Security efforts, including barricades, are bolstered to ensure public safety, while educational institutions in affected districts remain shut for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)