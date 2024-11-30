Bihar CM Unveils Ambitious Agri Future at 'Agro Bihar 2024'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his government's commitment to the state's agricultural sector during the inauguration of 'Agro Bihar 2024'. Initiatives launched since 2005 have significantly contributed to the welfare of farmers, Kumar said, as he emphasized ongoing support for modern farming practices.

Since taking office in 2005, Kumar's administration has implemented several schemes aimed at improving agricultural productivity and enhancing farmer benefits. A pivotal point was the 2008 agriculture road map, which bolstered crop production and encouraged women's involvement in the field.

The 'Agro Bihar 2024' exhibition features over 125 stalls from various states, showcasing cutting-edge agricultural technology. Additionally, arrangements have been made for 4,500 farmers to attend the fair, where they will receive training on advanced machinery and equipment at the 'Kisan Pathshala'.

(With inputs from agencies.)