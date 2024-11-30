Left Menu

Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA: Unraveling the Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The investigation reveals connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Key suspect Akashdeep Gill's use of a laborer's mobile hotspot to coordinate the crime has emerged as a pivotal discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:30 IST
Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA: Unraveling the Baba Siddique Murder Case
Mumbai crime branch taking accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case to court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in their investigation of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The leader was gunned down by three attackers near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The formidable Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this brutal crime.

The police have so far apprehended 26 individuals in connection with the murder, while three more remain on the run. The intricate murder plot, masterminded by Anmol Bishnoi, saw Akashdeep Gill coordinate logistics. Gill, who was arrested in Punjab, used the mobile hotspot of a laborer named Balwinder to stay under the radar, communicating covertly with key players in the crime.

On November 12, Shiva Kumar, identified as a shooter in the murder, along with four other accused, was remanded to police custody following their arrest by a joint force of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Crime Branch. The uncovering of connections to future plots, including an attempt on Aftab Poonawala's life, further highlights the dangerous reach of the Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024