Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA: Unraveling the Baba Siddique Murder Case
Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The investigation reveals connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Key suspect Akashdeep Gill's use of a laborer's mobile hotspot to coordinate the crime has emerged as a pivotal discovery.
In a significant turn of events, Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in their investigation of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The leader was gunned down by three attackers near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The formidable Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this brutal crime.
The police have so far apprehended 26 individuals in connection with the murder, while three more remain on the run. The intricate murder plot, masterminded by Anmol Bishnoi, saw Akashdeep Gill coordinate logistics. Gill, who was arrested in Punjab, used the mobile hotspot of a laborer named Balwinder to stay under the radar, communicating covertly with key players in the crime.
On November 12, Shiva Kumar, identified as a shooter in the murder, along with four other accused, was remanded to police custody following their arrest by a joint force of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Crime Branch. The uncovering of connections to future plots, including an attempt on Aftab Poonawala's life, further highlights the dangerous reach of the Bishnoi gang.
