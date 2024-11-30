Left Menu

MCOCA Invoked in Baba Siddique Murder: New Details Surface

Mumbai Police invoke MCOCA in the case of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder. 26 arrests have been made, with key suspect Akashdeep Gill's role unveiled. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility. Investigations reveal plans to target another leader after Siddique's assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:35 IST
Mumbai crime branch taking accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case to court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police unveiled significant developments in the high-profile murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Saturday. The politician was killed near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai on October 12, prompting an extensive police investigation.

To date, 26 individuals have been apprehended in connection to the murder, with three remaining at large. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken credit for the assassination, with prime suspect Akashdeep Gill arrested in Punjab. Gill's involvement underscores the gang's calculated strategy, using a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with co-conspirators, aiming to elude police surveillance. He is now identified as a logistics coordinator for the notorious gang leader Anmol Bishnoi.

The probe extends further as Mumbai Crime Branch investigates additional targets, indicating a broader plot. On November 16, sources revealed that mastermind Shubham Lonkar planned another killing, targeting Aftab Poonawala, a key figure in a separate murder case. These developments affirm the sophisticated criminal network's reach and intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

