MCOCA Invoked in Baba Siddique Murder: New Details Surface

The Mumbai Police unveiled significant developments in the high-profile murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Saturday. The politician was killed near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai on October 12, prompting an extensive police investigation.

To date, 26 individuals have been apprehended in connection to the murder, with three remaining at large. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken credit for the assassination, with prime suspect Akashdeep Gill arrested in Punjab. Gill's involvement underscores the gang's calculated strategy, using a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with co-conspirators, aiming to elude police surveillance. He is now identified as a logistics coordinator for the notorious gang leader Anmol Bishnoi.

The probe extends further as Mumbai Crime Branch investigates additional targets, indicating a broader plot. On November 16, sources revealed that mastermind Shubham Lonkar planned another killing, targeting Aftab Poonawala, a key figure in a separate murder case. These developments affirm the sophisticated criminal network's reach and intent.

