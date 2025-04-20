Left Menu

Railway Pilot's Chilling Allegations: A Murder Plot Unveiled

A loco pilot, Sumit Kumar, alleges he received death threats from his wife and brother-in-law, referencing a gruesome Meerut murder case. Kumar claims his wife wants his job and life, detailing overheard plots and assaults. Police have registered a case and are investigating the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:16 IST
complaint
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Gaya, Bihar, a senior assistant loco pilot with the Railways, Sumit Kumar, has claimed that his wife and brother-in-law have threatened to kill him, mirroring a brutal murder case in Meerut earlier this year.

Kumar has alleged that his wife is after his job and is willing to take extreme measures to achieve her goal. He reported to the police that he overheard discussions between his wife and her brother plotting his murder, reminiscent of the shocking Meerut case where a woman's husband was dismembered and sealed in a drum.

Following these threats, Kumar stated that he was physically assaulted by his wife and brother-in-law. The police have registered a case and are actively investigating these alarming allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

