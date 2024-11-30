Tamil Nadu Braces for Cyclone Fengal's Impact Amid Ongoing Precautionary Measures

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a review on Saturday to assess the preparations across the state in response to Cyclone Fengal's approach. Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin evaluated readiness measures and visited the Chennai State Operation Center with ministers KN Nehru and KKSSR Ramachandran.

During a video conference with District Collectors from Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and other districts, CM Stalin discussed ground conditions. He emphasized the state government's close monitoring and the implementation of necessary precautionary steps. CM Stalin assured the media that continuous inspections are underway to mitigate the cyclone's impact.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts Cyclone Fengal will cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by Saturday evening with wind gusts up to 90 kmph. Heavy rainfall has already hit parts of Tamil Nadu, causing waterlogging in areas like Chennai due to relentless downpours. The storm's progress is attentively tracked using advanced radar systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)