Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong

A horrific bus accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district resulted in four fatalities and several injuries. The tragedy occurred near Andheri as the bus traveled from Siliguri to Gangtok. Police have sent victims' bodies for post-mortem examinations and are awaiting further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives when a bus they were traveling in met with an accident in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal on Saturday, authorities reported.

The accident transpired near Andheri on Saturday afternoon while the bus was en route from Siliguri to Gangtok, police officials confirmed.

Kalimpong Superintendent of Police, Shrihari Pandey, stated that the deceased's bodies have been retrieved and forwarded for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, several injured passengers have been hospitalized as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024