Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives when a bus they were traveling in met with an accident in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal on Saturday, authorities reported.

The accident transpired near Andheri on Saturday afternoon while the bus was en route from Siliguri to Gangtok, police officials confirmed.

Kalimpong Superintendent of Police, Shrihari Pandey, stated that the deceased's bodies have been retrieved and forwarded for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, several injured passengers have been hospitalized as investigations continue.

