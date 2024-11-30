Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Stand: Congress Fights for the Constitution

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleges BJP's fear of discussing issues with opposition, leading to parliamentary disruptions. She accuses BJP of a destructive agenda, emphasizing Congress's commitment to unity and constitutional values. Priyanka, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, visits Wayanad after taking her oath as MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:28 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of avoiding discussions on significant issues with opposition parties, resulting in a disrupted Parliament over the past week. She emphasized Congress's dedication to upholding the Constitution.

Speaking at a public event in Karulai, Nilambur, Vadra stated, "Across India, we are committed to defending our Constitution and the foundational values of our nation. We are challenging the BJP, which disregards democracy and constitutional principles. They are unwilling to engage in parliamentary discussions on certain matters due to fear." She claimed the BJP is pursuing a "destructive agenda" while affirming Congress's focus on maintaining national unity.

Gandhi further asserted, "Their agenda is negative and destructive; we counter it with resilience and positivity. They talk of division; we advocate unity. They allocate resources to their allies; we want sovereignty with the people. While they aim to weaken institutions, we strive to fortify them." This visit to Wayanad marks her first trip to her constituency after being sworn in as an MP. She was joined by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka took her oath on November 28, bearing a copy of the Constitution, in the Lok Sabha. The Wayanad seat, previously represented by Rahul Gandhi, was left open when he moved to Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

