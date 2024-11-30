Defence Ministry Secures Major Upgrade for INS Vikramaditya
The Ministry of Defence has signed a significant contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited, valued at Rs 1207.5 crore, to refit and dry dock INS Vikramaditya. This initiative not only enhances India's naval combat power but also strengthens Cochin Shipyard's role in India's industrial ecosystem and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
In a strategic move to bolster its naval capabilities, the Ministry of Defence inked a contract on Saturday with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of the INS Vikramaditya. The deal, set at an impressive Rs 1207.5 crore, marks a significant advancement for India's defense sector.
The refit agreement covers the Indian Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya, which joined the Indian Navy in November 2013. Post-upgrade, the carrier is expected to re-enter service as part of India's naval fleet with enhanced combat capabilities, reinforcing maritime security in the region.
This venture is pivotal in positioning Cochin Shipyard Limited as a key Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) hub, engaging up to 50 MSMEs and generating employment for over 3500 personnel. This aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, further reinforcing domestic production and self-reliance.
