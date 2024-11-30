Left Menu

Defence Ministry Secures Major Upgrade for INS Vikramaditya

The Ministry of Defence has signed a significant contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited, valued at Rs 1207.5 crore, to refit and dry dock INS Vikramaditya. This initiative not only enhances India's naval combat power but also strengthens Cochin Shipyard's role in India's industrial ecosystem and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:08 IST
Defence Ministry Secures Major Upgrade for INS Vikramaditya
MoD signs contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its naval capabilities, the Ministry of Defence inked a contract on Saturday with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of the INS Vikramaditya. The deal, set at an impressive Rs 1207.5 crore, marks a significant advancement for India's defense sector.

The refit agreement covers the Indian Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya, which joined the Indian Navy in November 2013. Post-upgrade, the carrier is expected to re-enter service as part of India's naval fleet with enhanced combat capabilities, reinforcing maritime security in the region.

This venture is pivotal in positioning Cochin Shipyard Limited as a key Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) hub, engaging up to 50 MSMEs and generating employment for over 3500 personnel. This aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, further reinforcing domestic production and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024