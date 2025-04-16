Indian Navy Hosts Meghayan 25 to Mark WMO Day, Launches Key Initiatives

The Indian Navy celebrated the 3rd edition of its flagship Meteorological and Oceanological Symposium – Meghayan 25 – on 14 April 2025, in honour of the formation of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and in celebration of World Meteorological Day 2025. The symposium, held at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, was virtually inaugurated by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. This high-profile event brought together a diverse assembly of leading scientists, senior naval and defence officials, and experts from across India’s meteorological and oceanographic community.

A Prestigious Gathering of National Stakeholders

Meghayan 25 served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and strategic dialogue. The symposium drew active participation from a wide spectrum of institutions, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian Air Force, Space Applications Center (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) – Ahmedabad, National Maritime Foundation (NMF), and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M). The presence of senior officers from the Indian Navy and the broader defence establishment lent further weight to the discussions.

This year’s event was aligned with the WMO Day 2025 theme: “Closing the Early Warning Gap Together” – an apt and timely call to action in an era marked by increasingly unpredictable weather and climate events.

Technical Sessions Highlight Scientific and Operational Advances

The symposium’s technical program was structured into two in-depth sessions, both moderated by experienced Subject Matter Experts and featuring leading-edge research and innovations in meteorology and oceanography.

Session I, moderated by Rear Admiral G Rambabu, Principal of the Indian Naval Academy and the seniormost Meteorological Officer in the Navy, focused on Marine Meteorology and Oceanology. This session featured a diverse range of presentations on topics such as coastal weather monitoring, monsoon forecasting techniques, tropical cyclone tracking, and ocean modelling. Noteworthy talks explored the integration of AI and machine learning in oceanographic data interpretation, reflecting the evolving technological landscape of maritime sciences.

Session II, led by Commodore SMU Athar, Commodore (NE), centred on Statistical Approaches in Weather Forecasting. Presentations covered statistical downscaling techniques, ensemble forecasting models, and the fusion of satellite-derived data with traditional weather prediction tools. Both sessions concluded with lively Q&A discussions, with experts and attendees engaging on the implications and applications of the presented findings.

Expert Panel Explores Maritime Safety and Preparedness

A highlight of Meghayan 25 was a compelling Panel Discussion on the symposium’s central theme: “Closing the Early Warning Gap Together: Enhancing Maritime Security and Coordination.” The session was expertly moderated by Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan (Retd), Director General of the National Maritime Foundation. Panelists included senior representatives from IMD, ISRO, INCOIS, and the Indian Navy, who discussed integrated early warning systems, collaborative frameworks for maritime disaster response, and the future of ocean-observing networks.

The discussion underscored the urgent need for seamless inter-agency collaboration and technological modernisation to safeguard maritime assets and coastal communities in the face of extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

Distinguished Attendance and Key Addresses

The Valedictory Session of the symposium was presided over by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. The event was also graced by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Lochan Singh Pathania, Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India; and several veteran meteorological officers.

A special address was delivered by Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD and Honorary Vice President of the WMO, who served as the Keynote Speaker. In his address, Dr Mohapatra emphasised India’s growing capabilities in early warning systems and the critical role of meteorological services in national security and sustainable development.

Dr Nilesh Desai, Director of SAC, Ahmedabad, was the Guest of Honour and officially launched one of the most significant initiatives of the day – the Meteorological and Oceanographic Satellite Data Archival Centre – Indian Navy (MOSDAC-IN).

MOSDAC-IN: A Major Technological Leap

The launch of MOSDAC-IN web services marked a pivotal milestone in the Navy’s meteorological capability. Developed jointly by the Directorate of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (DNOM) and the Space Applications Centre (SAC), the platform offers a suite of customised satellite-derived weather and oceanographic products. With secure, individual logins for Naval Met Offices, the system ensures tailored data access to enhance operational forecasting and planning. The initiative represents a step forward in real-time data sharing and improved mission readiness.

Honouring a Pioneer: Cmde PI Oommen (Retd)

One of the most moving moments of Meghayan 25 was the felicitation of Commodore PI Oommen (Retd), widely regarded as the founding father of the Indian Navy’s Meteorological specialisation. At 94 years old, Cmde Oommen – the Navy’s first Principal Director of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology – addressed the gathering, recounting fascinating anecdotes and reflecting on the evolution of meteorological services within the Navy. His presence served as an inspiration to all present, bridging the Navy’s storied past with its promising future.

Revival of “Sagarmanthan” Journal

The symposium also celebrated the revival of “Sagarmanthan”, the Navy’s professional Meteorological and Oceanological journal, with the launch of its 10th edition. Dormant for nearly a decade, the journal returns as a platform for scientific exchange, policy insights, and knowledge dissemination within the maritime science community.

A Vision for the Future

With Meghayan 25, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing cutting-edge science and technology for maritime safety, operational excellence, and strategic foresight. The symposium successfully fostered collaboration between military and civilian stakeholders, highlighted indigenous capabilities, and showcased India’s growing leadership in the global meteorological and oceanographic domain.

As Vice Admiral Swaminathan aptly concluded in his closing remarks, “The ability to predict, prepare, and prevent is the cornerstone of maritime security. Meghayan 25 reminds us that science, strategy, and synergy must always sail together.”