CBI Arrests Two Assam Tax Officials in Bribery Scandal

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) arrested two employees from the Income Tax Department in Assam’s Silchar for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. The accused sought Rs 10,000 to process a PAN card request but were caught accepting Rs 4,000. They will be presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) has taken into custody two employees from Assam's Income Tax Department in connection with a bribery case. According to an official CBI statement, the suspects were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 4,000 as part of a larger bribe of Rs 10,000.

The charges stem from a complaint filed on November 29, accusing the employees based in Silchar, Cachar, Assam. The charges claim that the duo solicited Rs 10,000 to close or surrender one of the two PAN cards issued under the name of the complainant's aunt, for which she had already applied for resolution with the department. The complainant was reportedly asked to remit part of this sum, Rs 4,000, later on.

CBI operatives set a trap and apprehended one of the Group-D employees from the Income Tax Department in the act of accepting the undue bribe. Simultaneously, the agency arrested another accused serving as a Notice Server for demanding and receiving the illicit payment. The two individuals are scheduled to appear before a special CBI judge in Guwahati, Assam on November 30. In addition, CBI conducted searches at the residences of both suspects in Silchar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

