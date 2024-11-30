Left Menu

Union Minister Hails Plasser India: A Key Player in Global Rail Manufacturing

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded Plasser India’s Vadodara unit for its crucial role in global track maintenance machine manufacturing, highlighting its contribution to the 'Make in India' initiative. The visit also underscored collaborations with Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya, enhancing academic and industry partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:07 IST
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits Plasser India Training Unit (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the Plasser India training unit located near Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara, Gujarat. This firm specializes in advanced railway track maintenance and construction machinery.

The Vadodara unit, established in 2019, is pivotal in manufacturing complex track maintenance machines. Vaishnaw emphasized its significance, noting, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative is solidified by Plasser's presence, marking its largest global plant in India and a hub for exports.' The minister hailed the company's contribution to global rail technology.

In June, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya partnered with Nokia, Plasser India, and Jacobs through MoUs to foster industry-academic synergy. The agreements, endorsed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, aim to bolster track technology collaboration and create substantial employment opportunities across the transportation and logistics sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

