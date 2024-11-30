Left Menu

Legal Battle Sparks Controversy at Ajmer Dargah Amid Safety Threats

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta claims he has received death threats following a petition asserting a Shiva temple exists within the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Despite threats, Gupta vows to pursue legal action for reclaiming the site, while Rajasthan Minister promises adherence to court rulings amidst political accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:10 IST
Hindu Sena president and Ajmer Dargah Petitioner Vishnu Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a heated dispute concerning the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Hindu Sena's president Vishnu Gupta has revealed receiving death threats linked to his petition that claims a Shiva temple lies within the historic site. Gupta stated that he received separate threatening calls from Canada and India, vowing not to be deterred by intimidation tactics.

Maintaining the claim of a Shiva temple existing at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Gupta has called for a legal resolution, firmly asserting the pursuit of reclaiming the site. In a self-recorded message, he explained that death threat calls implied dire consequences for his actions. Gupta registered a complaint about these threats at Barakhamba Police Station in New Delhi.

Political tensions accompany this legal battle, with Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham dismissing claims of divisive politics and emphasizing the state's commitment to cultural integrity and law enforcement. Bedham highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to curb cow smuggling under the current administration, promising stringent actions against lawbreakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

