Legal Battle Sparks Controversy at Ajmer Dargah Amid Safety Threats

Amid a heated dispute concerning the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Hindu Sena's president Vishnu Gupta has revealed receiving death threats linked to his petition that claims a Shiva temple lies within the historic site. Gupta stated that he received separate threatening calls from Canada and India, vowing not to be deterred by intimidation tactics.

Maintaining the claim of a Shiva temple existing at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Gupta has called for a legal resolution, firmly asserting the pursuit of reclaiming the site. In a self-recorded message, he explained that death threat calls implied dire consequences for his actions. Gupta registered a complaint about these threats at Barakhamba Police Station in New Delhi.

Political tensions accompany this legal battle, with Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham dismissing claims of divisive politics and emphasizing the state's commitment to cultural integrity and law enforcement. Bedham highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to curb cow smuggling under the current administration, promising stringent actions against lawbreakers.

