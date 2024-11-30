Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Inspires Graduates at Assam University Convocation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal urged graduates to embrace challenges and transform crises into opportunities. At Assam Royal Global University's convocation, he envisioned a developed India by 2047, highlighting the crucial role of students in nation-building. Honoris Causa degrees were awarded to four eminent personalities.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, delivered an inspiring address at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Assam Royal Global University, urging graduates to view challenges as opportunities for growth. He emphasized India's aspirations as it approaches 100 years of independence in 2047 and highlighted students' pivotal roles in shaping the nation's future.

Goyal envisioned a developed India, ensuring quality life for all citizens through access to essential services, powered by collective efforts from the country's 140 crore population. He encouraged students to remain resilient, treating obstacles as platforms for personal and national advancement.

The event was graced by Assam's Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who echoed the minister's sentiments, urging students to remain focused on their ambitions. A significant milestone of the convocation was the conferral of degrees to 1,502 graduates, complemented by the awarding of Honoris Causa degrees to distinguished individuals, enhancing the ceremony's prestige.

