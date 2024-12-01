High-Stakes Debate: UN Pushes For Global Plastic Pollution Treaty

The United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee is in the final stretch of discussions in Busan, South Korea, aiming to establish a landmark treaty aimed at curbing plastic pollution. Delegates from over 100 nations have expressed support for reducing plastic production, a stance fiercely contested by several oil-producing countries.

The committee's efforts, considered the most significant environmental protection initiative since the 2015 Paris Agreement, remain at an impasse as major producing nations like Saudi Arabia advocate for addressing only plastic waste. Fiji's Climate Minister, Sivendra Michael, emphasized the need for an ambitious treaty and criticized efforts to delay negotiations.

With the talks on the brink of collapse or extension, Mexico's delegation urges continued dialogue. Environmental groups have criticized draft documents for insufficiently addressing health concerns linked to 3,200 chemicals in plastics. Meeting chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso plans to release a revised document that could drive future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)