Left Menu

Seven Maoists Killed in Telangana Police Encounter

In Telangana's Mulugu district, a police encounter led to the death of seven Maoists in Eturnagaram forest, according to police authorities. A search operation is currently in progress as officials continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:54 IST
Seven Maoists Killed in Telangana Police Encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Telangana's Mulugu district, at least seven Maoists were killed following an exchange of gunfire with police forces, as confirmed by authorities on Sunday.

The encounter took place in the dense Eturnagaram forest area, where Mulugu Superintendent of Police, Shabarish, reported the fatal incident.

As the situation unfolds, a detailed search operation is being conducted in the area to gather more information and ensure safety, officials noted. Additional details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024