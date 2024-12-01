Seven Maoists Killed in Telangana Police Encounter
In Telangana's Mulugu district, a police encounter led to the death of seven Maoists in Eturnagaram forest, according to police authorities. A search operation is currently in progress as officials continue to investigate the incident.
In a significant development in Telangana's Mulugu district, at least seven Maoists were killed following an exchange of gunfire with police forces, as confirmed by authorities on Sunday.
The encounter took place in the dense Eturnagaram forest area, where Mulugu Superintendent of Police, Shabarish, reported the fatal incident.
As the situation unfolds, a detailed search operation is being conducted in the area to gather more information and ensure safety, officials noted. Additional details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
