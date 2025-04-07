Indonesia's Mega-Deforestation for Bioethanol Sparks Indigenous Uproar

Indonesia has unveiled plans to raze forests equivalent to the size of Belgium, aimed at cultivating sugarcane for bioethanol production, along with other food crops. This ambitious project threatens to displace Indigenous communities who have long depended on these lands for survival.

The initiative, allegedly the world's largest existing deforestation project, has already inflicted harm on local communities. Critics, including environmental watchdogs, warn of ecological and cultural repercussions, as vast swathes of rainforest—including habitats for endangered species—face destruction.

Despite the government's assurance of reforestation efforts, experts argue that the ecological value of mature forests cannot be replaced, sparking debates on sustainable development and the protection of Indigenous rights amid national energy and food security goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)