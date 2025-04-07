Left Menu

Indonesia's Mega-Deforestation for Bioethanol Sparks Indigenous Uproar

Indonesia plans to clear forests as large as Belgium for bioethanol and food crops, threatening Indigenous communities. The deforestation project, spanning 4.3 million hectares, raises concerns over environmental sustainability and human impact, as locals lose traditional lands and face ecological degradation.

Jakarta | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:44 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has unveiled plans to raze forests equivalent to the size of Belgium, aimed at cultivating sugarcane for bioethanol production, along with other food crops. This ambitious project threatens to displace Indigenous communities who have long depended on these lands for survival.

The initiative, allegedly the world's largest existing deforestation project, has already inflicted harm on local communities. Critics, including environmental watchdogs, warn of ecological and cultural repercussions, as vast swathes of rainforest—including habitats for endangered species—face destruction.

Despite the government's assurance of reforestation efforts, experts argue that the ecological value of mature forests cannot be replaced, sparking debates on sustainable development and the protection of Indigenous rights amid national energy and food security goals.

