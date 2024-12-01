Left Menu

China's Home Prices Edge Up Amid Policy Support

The pace of new home price increases in China accelerated in November as various policies aimed at supporting the beleaguered property market took effect. Prices rose 0.36% across 100 cities. Policymakers have implemented tax breaks and eased purchase restrictions to revive the critical sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:25 IST
China's Home Prices Edge Up Amid Policy Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

New home prices in China witnessed a faster rise in November, according to a private survey released on Sunday. The survey attributes this uptick to supportive policies targeting the struggling property market.

Data from the China Index Academy showed a 0.36% increase in average prices across 100 cities, compared with October's 0.29%. Year-on-year growth also climbed to 2.40% from 2.08% in October. Official figures are anticipated from China's statistics bureau on Dec. 16.

The real estate sector, which represented about a quarter of economic activity at its 2021 peak, has dragged on the economy. In response, Chinese policymakers introduced measures to boost market sentiment and affordability, such as tax incentives and lower down payment requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024