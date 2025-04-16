PSG's Narrow Escape: Thrilling Win Sends French Giants to Champions League Semifinals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured their place in the Champions League semifinals by edging out Aston Villa in a dramatic quarterfinal clash. Despite a 3-2 defeat in the second leg, PSG advanced with a 5-4 win on aggregate, largely due to a string of heroic saves by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The match saw PSG build a four-goal advantage early on, thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. However, Aston Villa mounted a fierce comeback, scoring three times to put the French champions under pressure.

With Villa on the brink of forcing extra time, Donnarumma's critical interventions preserved PSG's slim lead. PSG, previously known for late-stage collapses, managed to hold firm, advancing further in their quest for the club's maiden Champions League triumph.

