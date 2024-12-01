Global Plastic Treaty Talks Hit Stumbling Block

On the final day of talks in Busan, South Korea, hopes dimmed for sealing an unprecedented global treaty aimed at curbing plastic pollution. Over 100 countries rallied for production caps, while oil-producing nations preferred to concentrate solely on managing plastic waste. The meeting sought to reach a legally binding agreement.

The prospective treaty could mark a landmark moment for environmental protection akin to the 2015 Paris Agreement. Dissent persisted, highlighted by a proposal from Panama-backed nations supporting global production cuts, countered by an opposing group resisting such caps. The discord was evident in a meeting document brimming with contentious options.

Amid profound disappointment among negotiators and environmental groups, calls for an ambitious treaty persist, with negotiators like Ghana's Dr. Sam Adu-Kumi emphasizing the need for binding commitments. Meanwhile, procedural delays instigated by petrochemical-producing nations have rendered consensus elusive, leaving time running short for this round of discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)