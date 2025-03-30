Left Menu

Iran Rejects Direct US Negotiations Amid Nuclear Tensions

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the country's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with the US over its nuclear program, responding to a letter from US President Donald Trump. The situation intensifies regional strain, as indirect discussions remain stagnant following Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has firmly rejected direct talks with the United States regarding its advancing nuclear program, marking Tehran's first formal response to a proposal from President Donald Trump. This stance reflects the ongoing tension following the 2018 US withdrawal from the nuclear accord.

While the potential for indirect negotiations remains, progress has stalled, contributing to heightened regional instability. The situation is further complicated by military actions, including recent US airstrikes in Yemen and the volatile Israel-Hamas conflict.

The statement by Pezeshkian arrives amidst a backdrop of mixed signals from Tehran, including overt hostility towards US and Israeli military bases, highlighting the fragile state of diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

