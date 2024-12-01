Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fly Ash Incident at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant
A fatal accident at a steel plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, occurred when hot fly ash fell on two workers, killing one and severely injuring the other. Ashok Kumar Kewat succumbed to his injuries, while Deepak Yadav remains hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident at a steel plant in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh resulted in one death and one serious injury. The incident involved hot fly ash falling on two labourers during their shift.
According to the police, the accident happened at Jindal Steel and Power Limited's Lime & Dolo Plant. Ashok Kumar Kewat, aged 39, was pronounced dead at Jindal Fortis hospital, while his colleague, Deepak Yadav, 40, suffered severe burns.
Yadav has been transferred to a more advanced facility in Raipur for further treatment. An official investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of this industrial accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Head Injury Mars Nations League Clash: Aguirre Hit by Object Post-Game
Shubman Gill Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Opener
Alyssa Healy's Injury Casts Doubt on Upcoming ODI Series
Injury Setback: Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Alyssa Healy's Injury Casts Doubt on Participation in India's ODI Series