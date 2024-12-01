Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fly Ash Incident at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant

A tragic accident at a steel plant in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh resulted in one death and one serious injury. The incident involved hot fly ash falling on two labourers during their shift.

According to the police, the accident happened at Jindal Steel and Power Limited's Lime & Dolo Plant. Ashok Kumar Kewat, aged 39, was pronounced dead at Jindal Fortis hospital, while his colleague, Deepak Yadav, 40, suffered severe burns.

Yadav has been transferred to a more advanced facility in Raipur for further treatment. An official investigation is currently underway to determine the causes of this industrial accident.

