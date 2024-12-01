Jamia's Crackdown on Protests Sparks Controversy

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has officially cautioned students against engaging in protests or raising slogans without obtaining permission from university authorities. The warning follows a protest featuring slogans opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The university clearly stated that such activities breach its academic setting and may lead to disciplinary measures against offending students.

In a memorandum dated November 29, the university reiterated its stance, explicitly banning demonstrations, dharnas, and slogan-raising against constitutional figures on campus grounds without formal consent. This move came in response to a recent protest that challenged the role of the Prime Minister, drawing backlash from university administration.

Reacting to the announcement, the All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the directive, arguing that it undermines the university's core principles. AISA accused the administration of yielding to political pressures from the ruling party and called the directive part of a broader agenda to stifle autonomy and enforce conformity within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)