Uttar Pradesh Mass Marriage Initiative Champions Social Equality

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the success of the state's mass marriage scheme, facilitating 3.84 lakh marriages over seven years. The scheme, promoting social equality and opposing the dowry system, unites people across religions with the expectation to soon surpass four lakh marriages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:54 IST
In a significant stride towards promoting social equality, Uttar Pradesh's mass marriage scheme has successfully facilitated 3.84 lakh marriages over the past seven years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a ceremony at Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited premises, Adityanath emphasized the programme's role in opposing the dowry system and bridging divides across caste, religion, and language. The scheme is a campaign against dowry, child marriage, and untouchability.

With 1,200 couples, including Hindus and Muslims, tying the knot at the event, Adityanath lauded their stand against dowry and reiterated the government's vow to ensure societal support for unmarried women unable to marry due to dowry demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

