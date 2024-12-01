Uttar Pradesh Mass Marriage Initiative Champions Social Equality

In a significant stride towards promoting social equality, Uttar Pradesh's mass marriage scheme has successfully facilitated 3.84 lakh marriages over the past seven years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a ceremony at Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited premises, Adityanath emphasized the programme's role in opposing the dowry system and bridging divides across caste, religion, and language. The scheme is a campaign against dowry, child marriage, and untouchability.

With 1,200 couples, including Hindus and Muslims, tying the knot at the event, Adityanath lauded their stand against dowry and reiterated the government's vow to ensure societal support for unmarried women unable to marry due to dowry demands.

