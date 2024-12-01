Left Menu

India's Coal Production Skyrockets: A Surge in Energy Supply

India's coal production increased by 7.2% to 90.62 million tonnes in November, compared to last year's 84.52 million tonnes. The cumulative production for April-November rose by 6.21%, reaching 628.03 million tonnes. Coal dispatches also improved, emphasizing the energy sector's commitment to meeting national demand efficiently.

Updated: 01-12-2024 19:13 IST
In a significant boost to India's energy sector, the country's coal production witnessed a 7.2% increase in November, reaching 90.62 million tonnes compared to 84.52 million tonnes in the same timeframe last year. This surge underscores the coal sector's expanding capabilities.

Data from the April-November period reveals a cumulative production increase of 6.21%, raising the output to 628.03 million tonnes. Coal ministry figures suggest a robust upward trend in output efficiency and resource management.

Coal dispatches also saw a notable climb, with November figures showing a rise to 85.22 million tonnes from the previous year's 82.07 million tonnes. The coal ministry reinforces its dedication to meeting national energy demands through strategic enhancements in production and dispatch operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

