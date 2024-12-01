PM Modi Advocates SMART Policing at National Security Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 59th All India Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police Conference in Bhubaneswar, focusing on evolving security threats and strategic countermeasures.

In his address, Modi highlighted discussions on digital fraud, cyber-crime, and AI, urging the use of technology as an opportunity for India's policing framework. He advocated the adoption of SMART policing—strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent—and proposed implementing initiatives in 100 urban areas.

Modi also emphasized enhanced port security and proposed a National Police Hackathon to solve security challenges. He underscored modernizing police forces in line with 'Viksit Bharat' and called for preparations to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary by improving professionalism within the police sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)