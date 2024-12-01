Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates SMART Policing at National Security Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 59th Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, emphasizing modern security strategies. He highlighted digital threats, AI opportunities, and the need for SMART policing. PM Modi also proposed a National Police Hackathon and stressed enhanced urban and border security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:17 IST
PM Modi Advocates SMART Policing at National Security Conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at conference (Photo/X@narendramodi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 59th All India Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police Conference in Bhubaneswar, focusing on evolving security threats and strategic countermeasures.

In his address, Modi highlighted discussions on digital fraud, cyber-crime, and AI, urging the use of technology as an opportunity for India's policing framework. He advocated the adoption of SMART policing—strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent—and proposed implementing initiatives in 100 urban areas.

Modi also emphasized enhanced port security and proposed a National Police Hackathon to solve security challenges. He underscored modernizing police forces in line with 'Viksit Bharat' and called for preparations to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary by improving professionalism within the police sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

