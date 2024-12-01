Mohammed bin Salman Makes Diplomatic Visit to UAE Amid OPEC+ Talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked on a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates, marking the first such trip in three years, as reported by the Saudi state news agency on Sunday.

The timing of this visit is critical, as it occurs just days before the rescheduled Dec. 5 OPEC+ oil policy meeting, initially postponed from its original date. Insiders have mentioned that a key topic will be the output increase for the UAE, agreed upon in June and set to commence in January 2025.

This development follows the deferral of the OPEC+ conference, which includes OPEC and its allies like Russia, in light of a Gulf Summit planned for the same Sunday in Kuwait. Although no official reason was provided for the crown prince's visit, it underscores the enduring yet occasionally divergent relationship between traditional allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

