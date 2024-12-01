Mohammed bin Salman Makes Diplomatic Visit to UAE Amid OPEC+ Talks
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the UAE for the first time in three years, amid upcoming OPEC+ talks. The visit precedes discussions on oil output policies, highlighting the diplomatic relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UAE amidst occasional economic rivalry.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked on a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates, marking the first such trip in three years, as reported by the Saudi state news agency on Sunday.
The timing of this visit is critical, as it occurs just days before the rescheduled Dec. 5 OPEC+ oil policy meeting, initially postponed from its original date. Insiders have mentioned that a key topic will be the output increase for the UAE, agreed upon in June and set to commence in January 2025.
This development follows the deferral of the OPEC+ conference, which includes OPEC and its allies like Russia, in light of a Gulf Summit planned for the same Sunday in Kuwait. Although no official reason was provided for the crown prince's visit, it underscores the enduring yet occasionally divergent relationship between traditional allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Triumph Over Saudi Arabia Fuels World Cup Dreams
OPEC+ Caught in Oil Policy Quandary Ahead of December Meet
Starmer to Strengthen UK-Gulf Ties with Saudi Arabia and UAE Visit
Bushra Bibi's Controversial Remarks on Saudi Arabia Spark Political Dispute
LT Foods Eyes Saudi Arabia as Key Market for Growth