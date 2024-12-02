Norway Halts Deep-Sea Mining Ambitions
Norway has decided not to advance its deep-sea mining plans, as confirmed by the SV party, a supporter of the minority centre-left government. This decision comes after budget negotiations with the coalition. Norway had previously been at the forefront of ocean floor mining for essential metals.
Norway has put its deep-sea mining ambitions on hold, the SV party, which backs the minority centre-left government, announced on Sunday. This comes after extensive budget discussions with coalition partners.
Kirsti Bergstoe, leader of the green left-wing SV party, declared, "We are stopping plans to open mining on the sea bed." Norway, known for its sizable hydrocarbon wealth, has surprisingly stepped back from leading the global deep-sea mining charge.
The decision marks a significant shift for the nation that was once keen on tapping into the ocean's mineral resources, crucial for countries transitioning away from fossil fuels.
