Global Court Debates Climate Change Accountability

The United Nations' principal judicial organ commenced hearings focused on the legal responsibilities of nations to combat climate change. These hearings could have far-reaching implications on global litigation concerning climate accountability.

Initiated by Vanuatu, over a hundred states and international organizations will present their perspectives during a fortnight of proceedings. Although the court's advisory opinions are non-binding, their significance is both legal and political, potentially influencing lawsuits on climate issues worldwide.

The discussions arrive shortly after the COP29 summit's criticised agreement for providing $300 billion annually by 2035 to assist poorer nations. Vanuatu's Ralph Regenvanu urges for phasing out fossil fuels and enhancing financial support to nations impacted by climate change, including seeking a declaration of historical emissions as unlawful.

