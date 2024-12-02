Interstate Ganja Smuggling Ring Disrupted by Visakhapatnam Railway Police

The Visakhapatnam Railway Police, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), have successfully dismantled an interstate ganja smuggling operation, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. The suspects were found in possession of over 30 kilograms of ganja, cleverly transported via DTDC courier services from Visakhapatnam to various destinations across India.

All arrested individuals hail from Kerala and Bihar and have been produced in court as investigations into the drug trafficking network continue. The operation, led by the Visakhapatnam Government Railway Police (GRP) under the Deputy Superintendent of Police's guidance, was initiated following a tip-off received by GRP Inspector CH Dhananjayanayudu.

The key accused, Muhammad Nadirsha, 27, from Kerala, was apprehended with 8 kg of ganja en route from Orissa to Kerala. Nitish Kumar, 29, from Bihar, was caught with 6 kg of the drug while transporting it from Visakhapatnam to Chennai. Additionally, Vikash Kumar, 23, also from Bihar, was found with 16 kg of ganja intended for delivery in Delhi.

The clever use of DTDC courier services, including online home pickup bookings, allowed the smugglers to bypass traditional transportation channels, raising significant concerns about the exploitation of courier services for illegal activities.

In response, the Visakhapatnam GRP, alongside the RPF, has intensified security measures at key railway stations, including Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalli, and Simhachalam. Special surveillance teams are conducting regular inspections as part of the ongoing investigation into the syndicate's full extent.

The suspects remain in custody as the police aim to uncover the smuggling network's scale. The GRP has asserted its commitment to tackling drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of railway passengers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)