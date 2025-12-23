Left Menu

Oath Controversy in Kerala: Minister Warns Newly Elected Members

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized newly elected local government members for deviating from the legal oath format. This act violates constitutional procedures and renders their office invalid until a valid oath is taken. He urged compliance to uphold democracy and warned against political exploitation.

In Kerala, General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed strong disapproval over recent incidents involving newly elected members of local self-government institutions. These members have taken their oaths of office in formats that deviate from legally prescribed procedures.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Sivankutty warned that such deviations amounted to constitutional breaches, with Supreme Court rulings indicating any oaths outside of prescribed formats lacked legal validity. Members who do not comply are not permitted to assume office or participate in any council activities.

The minister emphasized protecting the integrity of democratic systems and called for strict actions against violations. He warned elected representatives to adhere to legal provisions or risk having vacated positions and cautioned against using democratic structures for political gains.

