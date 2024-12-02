Left Menu

Parliament Paralysis: Opposition Demands Spark Week-Long Stalemate

For the fifth consecutive day, both houses of India's Parliament faced disruptions, as opposition MPs demanded discussions on pressing issues, including the Adani controversy, and unrest in Manipur and Sambhal. As the winter session progresses, the opposition stresses the necessity for dialogue to ensure parliamentary operations.

Updated: 02-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:44 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/Sansad Tv). Image Credit: ANI
For the fifth straight day, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments on Monday, with relentless protests and sloganeering by opposition MPs. The Parliament's winter session has been mired in chaos as opposition parties vehemently call for discussions on the Adani controversy and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the opposition's unified stance on several issues needing discussion. He emphasized the demand for a debate marking the 75th year of the Constitution, a significant event reportedly neglected by the government. Tharoor stressed the necessity for cooperation from the government to ensure Parliament functions effectively.

Congress's KC Venugopal echoed this sentiment, affirming the party's readiness to participate in the session, provided the government accedes to their discussion demands. Venugopal mentioned upcoming engagements with the Speaker, asserting that proactive measures are crucial for a smooth legislative process.

Drawing attention to specific regional concerns, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay voiced the importance of addressing local issues, from unemployment to price hikes. Emphasizing the ruling party's obligation to facilitate parliamentary proceedings, Bandyopadhyay accused the BJP government of shirking its responsibilities.

Reflecting the frustration over the premature adjournments, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi reiterated the opposition's appeal to the Speaker for decisive action. Highlighting the crucial debates yet to occur, Gogoi emphasized, "We want the Speaker to run the House."

As the winter session continues until December 20, the opposition persists in advocating for discussions on key topics, hoping to break the extended legislative gridlock.

