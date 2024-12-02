Global Markets in Flux: Euro Falls Amid French Political Woes

The euro experienced a decline on Monday as political instability in France exerted pressure on European markets. This contrasted with a surge in global shares driven by tech stocks, and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar ahead of a pivotal week for U.S. interest rate expectations. President-elect Donald Trump's comments advocating for the continued dominance of the dollar further supported the greenback.

Analysts, including Kyle Rodda from Capital.com, identified two significant drivers of market volatility this month: the impacts of Trump's economic policies and potential trade wars, and the actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve concerning fiscal policy, particularly the possibility of a rate cut. This, they suggest, could rally the markets into a festive boost known as a 'Santa Rally'.

The political scene in France intensified pressure on the euro, with looming threats to Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government contributing to negative sentiment. In contrast, stronger narratives in U.S. economic performance and Asian market resilience bolstered the dollar, impacting gold and oil prices as investors navigate these shifting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)