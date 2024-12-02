Vanuatu's Call for Global Climate Justice at the UN's Top Court

In a landmark move, the small island nation of Vanuatu has urged the United Nations' top court for a strong legal advisory on countries' obligations to combat climate change. As proceedings began, Vanuatu's special envoy for climate change, Ralph Regenvanu, highlighted the island's vulnerability, calling it a crisis not of their making but one that endangers their existence.

Emphasizing the need for a response grounded in international law rather than political maneuvering, Vanuatu spearheaded efforts among more than 100 states and organizations to seek the World Court's advisory opinion. The request follows developing nations' discontent with the COP29 summit's outcome and the inadequacy of proposed climate finance from richer nations.

Regenvanu urged the court to recognize the historical emissions of greenhouse gases as harmful acts requiring redress. The court's non-binding yet influential opinion, expected by 2025, could become a pivotal reference in climate-related lawsuits worldwide. The hearings will also include testimonies from major contributors to climate change, including the United States and China.

