Kerala on High Alert: Wayanad Braces for Heavy Rains
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in Kerala's Wayanad district, prompting the district administration to step up emergency measures. Wayanad, prone to landslides, recalls the July tragedy with 231 fatalities. Disaster management efforts are intensified as IMD issues a red alert for multiple districts.
As forecasts from the India Meteorological Department indicate imminent heavy rainfall in Kerala's eco-sensitive Wayanad district, the district emergency operations center is under heightened alert, according to Wayanad Collector Meghashree. The district administration, having been proactive, convened meetings of the district disaster management authority over consecutive days to strategize responses.
Wayanad, notoriously prone to landslides, witnessed a devastating tragedy in July that left 231 dead. Officials are meticulously monitoring river and reservoir levels and have urged residents in vulnerable areas to seek safer grounds. Meanwhile, the Kerala Revenue Minister, K Rajan, emphasized the coordinated efforts by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) amid a statewide watch.
The IMD issued a red alert for December 2 across four northern districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Educational institutions, including professional colleges in Wayanad, remain closed, and security measures are reinforced with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) mobilized. The situation remains dynamic, with rainfall expected to escalate in northern Malabar as precautions and patrolling intensify, particularly for pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
