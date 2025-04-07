Left Menu

Severe Heatwave Grips Gujarat and West Rajasthan Amidst IMD Alerts

Gujarat and West Rajasthan face a red alert for an ongoing heatwave, as per IMD's Dr. Naresh Kumar. Heatwave conditions are expected to spread to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. A Western disturbance is set to influence the Himalayas, potentially bringing relief with falling temperatures after tomorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:37 IST
IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat and West Rajasthan as severe heatwave conditions persist, according to IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar. The red alert will continue for the next two days, while heatwave conditions are anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi in the coming days.

Dr. Kumar further described that a Western disturbance will affect the Himalayan region starting tomorrow night, expected to bring relief with cooler temperatures after three days. The disturbance will likely cause a notable temperature drop in the Punjab and Haryana regions shortly thereafter.

As per IMD forecasts, Delhi and NCR have experienced little change, maintaining high temperatures with maximums reaching up to 39°C. Winds from the west-northwest at 18 km/h have contributed to the severe heatwave, keeping the sky clear and offering little respite from the heat for residents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

