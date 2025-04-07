Severe Heatwave Grips Gujarat and West Rajasthan Amidst IMD Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat and West Rajasthan as severe heatwave conditions persist, according to IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar. The red alert will continue for the next two days, while heatwave conditions are anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi in the coming days.

Dr. Kumar further described that a Western disturbance will affect the Himalayan region starting tomorrow night, expected to bring relief with cooler temperatures after three days. The disturbance will likely cause a notable temperature drop in the Punjab and Haryana regions shortly thereafter.

As per IMD forecasts, Delhi and NCR have experienced little change, maintaining high temperatures with maximums reaching up to 39°C. Winds from the west-northwest at 18 km/h have contributed to the severe heatwave, keeping the sky clear and offering little respite from the heat for residents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)